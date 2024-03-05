Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $491,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Papa John's International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 301,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

