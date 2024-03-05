Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,530 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Helmerich & Payne worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

