Kenfarb & CO. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $9.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.26. 45,674,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,552,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.08 and a 200 day moving average of $391.42. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $446.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

