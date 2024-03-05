Kenfarb & CO. Sells 570 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kenfarb & CO. owned 0.99% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,991.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after buying an additional 1,027,408 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.54. 8,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,688. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $106.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

