Kenfarb & CO. Sells 375 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

American Express stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,625. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

