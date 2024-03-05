Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,435 shares of company stock worth $8,071,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

