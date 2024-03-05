Kenfarb & CO. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.39. 856,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

