Kenfarb & CO. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 78.1% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,376,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100,898. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

