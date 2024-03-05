Kenfarb & CO. Has $1.26 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 65.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $276.98. 1,745,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.08 and its 200-day moving average is $278.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.