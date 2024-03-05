Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

COST traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.24. 1,738,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $466.80 and a 12-month high of $769.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

