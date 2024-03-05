Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

