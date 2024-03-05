Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 2,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 55,063,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,594,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

