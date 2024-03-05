Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 250 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $23,812,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

WWD stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 166,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,502. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.24. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,604 shares of company stock worth $7,296,890. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

