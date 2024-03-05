Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 387.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.1 %

PEP stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 3,986,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

