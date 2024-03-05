Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $179.16. 5,271,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,459. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

