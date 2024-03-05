Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 350 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. 2,291,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,032. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

