Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $85,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,518,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

