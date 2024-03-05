Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 678.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,928. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

