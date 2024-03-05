Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 3.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 715,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

