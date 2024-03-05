Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys 325 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 3.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 149.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $21.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.24. 12,434,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,685. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

