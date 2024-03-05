Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 450 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 3.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. 480,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,558. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

