Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Kellanova worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $498,486,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. 279,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

