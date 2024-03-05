Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

