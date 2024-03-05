Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,520 shares of company stock worth $192,307. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.