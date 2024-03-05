KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 85,137 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,137 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $16.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.56. 9,413,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,760. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $338.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,874.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

