KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 130,078 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,078 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 2.2% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,127. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

