KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises about 2.5% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Alteryx worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 431.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 154.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after buying an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $3,132,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX remained flat at $48.06 during trading on Tuesday. 993,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Insider Activity

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $1,661,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Featured Stories

