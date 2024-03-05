Kabouter Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,512,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,207. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

