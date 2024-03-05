Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Mines

In related news, insider William Winter 514,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. 51.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

