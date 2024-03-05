Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.75. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1,501,359 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

