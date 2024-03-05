JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.19

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $108.19, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.