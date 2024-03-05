JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pearson

Pearson Stock Performance

Insider Activity

PSON traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,023.50 ($12.99). 862,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 964.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 929. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.16).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,723.04). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.