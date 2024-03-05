JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Pearson Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,723.04). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
