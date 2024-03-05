JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

