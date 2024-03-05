Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.90 Per Share

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JSG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 136.80 ($1.74). 1,025,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,478. The firm has a market cap of £566.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

