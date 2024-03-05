Jetstream Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jetstream Capital LLC lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 0.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 2,074,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,265. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSCC

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.