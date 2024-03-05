Jetstream Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $31.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3,430.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,744. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,573.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,266.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

