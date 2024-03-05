Jetstream Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jetstream Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET traded down $7.47 on Tuesday, hitting $280.47. 1,848,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average of $221.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

