Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Shares of 120,000 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Extreme Networks comprises about 2.1% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 1,835,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

