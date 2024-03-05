Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 362.4% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $137,482.03 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,279.92 or 1.00434167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00154455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00441485 USD and is up 69.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $96,706.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

