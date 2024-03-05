Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $63.13 Million Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,127,000. Sphere Entertainment accounts for about 2.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.90% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 880,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,023. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 59,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

