Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Invests $218.20 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,048,062 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,201,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for 7.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

AKAM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. 1,616,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,179. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.