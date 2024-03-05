Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Invests $187.11 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,068,505 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,111,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 6.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,696,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.