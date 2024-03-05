Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,204,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,753,000. United States Cellular comprises about 1.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 101.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 365,863 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE USM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 246,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.