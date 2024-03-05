Jentner Corp Sells 1,433 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Jentner Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BNDX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,962. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

