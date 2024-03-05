Jentner Corp Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

