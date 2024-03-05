Jentner Corp Has $43.06 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jentner Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 26.8% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $336.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $343.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

