Jentner Corp Buys 43,003 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Jentner Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jentner Corp owned 0.61% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

DFAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 219,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,032. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $720.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

