Jentner Corp Acquires 220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $292.54. 2,956,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

