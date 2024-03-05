Jennifer M. Neil Sells 1,100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $6.86 on Tuesday, reaching $409.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $409.34.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

View Our Latest Report on POOL

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.