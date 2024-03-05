JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD opened at $18.28 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 178.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 103.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

